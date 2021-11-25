Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given a C$96.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) has been assigned a C$96.00 target price by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$122.13.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD traded up C$2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 397,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,663. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$65.41 and a 12 month high of C$165.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$114.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$108.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.37.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.