Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Set at C$128.00 by Piper Sandler

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) has been assigned a C$128.00 target price by Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSPD. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$122.13.

Shares of TSE:LSPD traded up C$2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$72.37. 397,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$114.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.72 billion and a PE ratio of -37.37. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$65.41 and a 12 month high of C$165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.54.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

