LiquidApps (DAPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.81 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $8.81 million and approximately $12,604.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001398 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00023156 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

