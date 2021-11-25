Litecoin Cash Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and approximately $18,193.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,621.08 or 0.99440007 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 745,304,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

