Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $221.93 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $15.33 billion and $2.20 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $221.93 or 0.00377314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,054,057 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

