Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $111,249.47 and $8.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,370.12 or 0.99718951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00050317 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00040359 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.22 or 0.00673477 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars.

