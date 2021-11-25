Lithium Trading 12% Higher This Week (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Lithium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lithium has a market cap of $28.69 million and $5.67 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lithium has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00067191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00073279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00094846 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.39 or 0.07607211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,821.74 or 0.99805988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lithium Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 974,680,698 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

