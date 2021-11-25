Lition (LIT) Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Lition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lition has a total market cap of $162,195.29 and approximately $139,140.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lition has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lition

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

