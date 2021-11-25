Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 52.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $526,729.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $687,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,553,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $314.91 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.15 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.85 and a 200 day moving average of $272.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.