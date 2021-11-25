Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:DJUL)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:DJUL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 1.86% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $462,000.

Shares of DJUL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.49. 1,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,403. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

