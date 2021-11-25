Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 1,112 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after buying an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,379. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $216.18 and a one year high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.91.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

