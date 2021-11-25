Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,325 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 64,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 119,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,866,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,373,887. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $268.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

