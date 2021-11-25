Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.93. 1,918,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,818. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $55.64 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

