Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Decreases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,384 shares in the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,980,000 after purchasing an additional 373,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 434,295 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

