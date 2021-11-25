Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.20. 2,725,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,267. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

