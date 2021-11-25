Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.02 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,249,000 after acquiring an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,016,000 after acquiring an additional 65,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.10. The stock had a trading volume of 286,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,549. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.94 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

