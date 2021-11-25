Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,679 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after purchasing an additional 159,971 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.90. 5,300,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,319,453. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

