Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.30 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

SLY stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.86. The company had a trading volume of 35,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

