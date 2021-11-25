Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.38 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $112.86. The company had a trading volume of 315,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,430. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average is $106.38. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $86.80 and a 52-week high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

