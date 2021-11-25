Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $3.71 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $110.51. The company had a trading volume of 926,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,753. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $111.14.

