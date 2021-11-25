Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $398.76. 46,954,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,301,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $294.59 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

