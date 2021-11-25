Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Lowers Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF comprises 1.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000.

DIVO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.60. 127,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

