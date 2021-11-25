Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,881,000 after buying an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,396,000 after buying an additional 75,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.64. 203,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,920. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.22. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.95%.

CM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

