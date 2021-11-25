Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 15,133 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,133 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $32.01. 11,477,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,008,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

