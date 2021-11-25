Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 1,933 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $49,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth about $37,981,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth about $29,555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DaVita by 36.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,186,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in DaVita by 455.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after buying an additional 164,264 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.63.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.00. 883,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,466. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.55 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

