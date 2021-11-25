Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 1,989 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $75.94. 403,612 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average is $76.87. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

