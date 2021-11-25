Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 242,712 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 242,712 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.52. 11,084,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,022,237. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

