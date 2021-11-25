Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 3,569 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,998. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32.

