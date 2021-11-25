Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 3,582 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 82.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,601,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,626. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

