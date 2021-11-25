Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 38,373 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 38,373 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 0.9% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.65. 6,109,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,219,442. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

