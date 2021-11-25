Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 397 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $533.98. 209,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,816. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $549.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.45 and a 200 day moving average of $484.26.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

