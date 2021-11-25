Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 888 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,211,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,680,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after buying an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,823,000 after buying an additional 83,566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after buying an additional 464,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.46. The stock had a trading volume of 234,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,210. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

