Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned approximately 0.22% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,947,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,027,000 after buying an additional 52,605 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 826,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,323,000 after buying an additional 59,575 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 660,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 546,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after buying an additional 84,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 423,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after buying an additional 22,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.11. 61,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,560. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

