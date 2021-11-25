Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,439,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,677,481 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $16,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

