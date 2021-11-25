London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Shares Up 1%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $23.02. 598,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 263,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNSTY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

