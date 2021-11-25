Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,549 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 376.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LORL opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The company has a market cap of $889.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

