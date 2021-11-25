Lossless Price Tops $1.20 on Major Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Lossless has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Lossless has a market capitalization of $26.94 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

