Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,400 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 51.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 196.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FORM. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

