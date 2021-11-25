Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Heska were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,621,000 after acquiring an additional 232,717 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Heska by 99.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

HSKA stock opened at $175.21 on Thursday. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 922.21 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.56.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.