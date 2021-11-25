Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Dorman Products by 16.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dorman Products by 43.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,228,000 after buying an additional 151,396 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 41.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Dorman Products by 75.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

DORM stock opened at $121.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.76. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.22 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

