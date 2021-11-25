Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRUP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,669 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,846,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $125.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.29 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $140.46.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $237,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

