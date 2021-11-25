Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 198,478 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,121,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $232,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $729,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,536,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,390,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

