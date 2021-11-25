Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in AAON by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

AAON opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.59. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.94.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $1,586,302.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,307 shares of company stock worth $2,043,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

