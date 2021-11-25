Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial stock opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.59. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AX. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.