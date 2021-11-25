Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,600 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,708,947. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

