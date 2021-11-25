Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Unum Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

