Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 308.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOV opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.21.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

