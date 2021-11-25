Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Vicor by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth about $32,760,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 147.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 21.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Vicor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $245,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,142.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $140,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,905 shares of company stock worth $25,715,748. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $151.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.94 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.22.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.