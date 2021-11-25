Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,586,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 65,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $2,258,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 over the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $312.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.08 and a 200-day moving average of $120.65. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.