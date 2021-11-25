Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.0% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $126.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.43. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.23.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

